Hyderabad rain forecast: IT cos advised to allow staff leave offices in phases to avoid traffic jams

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:40 IST
In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain on Wednesday, the Cyberabad Commissionerate here advised IT companies to let their employees leave offices in phases to avoid traffic jams.

An advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur zone) said companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road should see that their staff leave office at 3 PM in the Phase 1.

The firms located on IKEA and those surrounding Biodiversity junction and Raidurgam stretch should make their employees log out of work at 4.30 PM in the second phase. In the third phase, companies located in Financial District/Gachibowli should allow their employees to leave offices at 6 PM.

The IT hub of the city which falls under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate usually witnesses heavy flow of traffic especially during the peak hours in the morning and evening.

