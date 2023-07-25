New clues about how planets as massive as Jupiter could form

Using ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers have found new clues about how giant planets like Jupiter could form. This spectacular new image shows a young star V960 Mon surrounded by dusty material with the potential to form planets.

"This discovery is truly captivating as it marks the very first detection of clumps around a young star that have the potential to give rise to giant planets," says Alice Zurlo, a researcher at the Universidad Diego Portales, Chile, involved in the observations.

This young star, located over 5000 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros, suddenly increased its brightness more than 20 times in 2014, attracting astronomers' attention. Following this outburst, researchers used the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) instrument on ESO's VLT to observe the star and found that the material orbiting V960 Mon is assembling together in a series of intricate spiral arms extending over distances bigger than the entire Solar System.

The researchers then analysed archive observations of the same system using ALMA. ALMA's capabilities allow it to probe deeper into its structure, providing critical information to understand the process of planetary formation more comprehensively.

"Our group has been searching for signs of how planets form for over ten years, and we couldn't be more thrilled about this incredible discovery," says team-member Sebastián Pérez from the University of Santiago, Chile.

Astronomers believe that massive planets like Jupiter form through two primary mechanisms: core accretion when dust grains come together, and gravitational instability, when large fragments of the material around a star contract and collapse. However, evidence supporting the latter has been scant until now.

ESO's upcoming Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) will help find more details of this captivating planetary system under development.