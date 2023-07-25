'Rains batter parts of Karnataka, at least four dead

At least four people lost their lives in Udupi and Vijayapura in rain-related incidents, the authorities said on Tuesday.

There was also widespread destruction of property and damage to houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, official sources said. Vehicular movement was disrupted at many places with roads getting flooded.

According to Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, between June 1 and July 24, as many as 27 people have died, most of them due to lightning strikes.

He also said that the state is on the alert in the wake of the heavy rains and floods.

According to information received, three rain-related deaths have been reported in Udupi district in the last two days. A 12-year old girl in Shedimane village of Hebri taluk died after falling into a river near her house on Sunday.

The body of an elderly woman, who was missing since July 11, was found in Annalu river on Sunday. She was identified as Kurumbilu (80) of Shirlalu in Karkala taluk.

A 53-year old man, Gokuldas Prabhu (53) of Karkunje village in Brahmavar taluk drowned after falling into a stream on Monday.

Continuing downpour has caused widespread destruction in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. A portion of the Kindi dam at Lingottu was washed away. More than 15 houses were submerged in flood waters, forcing people to move to safer places. Portion of a hill caved in on the house of Vishwanath at Irvathur village. Another house at Naduvalachil was also damaged in the rains and the residents have moved to houses of their relatives, sources said.

At Kannur in Vijayapura district, a 60-year old woman Shivamma Savalgi died when a house wall collapsed on her.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of the district T Bhoobalan, 20 houses had collapsed so far in the district and a few were injured.

In Chikkamagaluru, the Tunga river is flowing dangerously whereas in Shivamogga, the Bhadravati river is swollen. The swollen Krishna river and its tributaries Malaprabha and Ghataprabha have wreaked havoc in Belagavi inundating many low-lying areas.

According to the authorities, many dams and major lakes of the state are filled to the brim. Several low-lying areas are inundated in the rain-affected districts.

In view of the heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for all the three coastal districts namely Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru district in Malnad region of Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Apart from the four districts, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Belagavi have been put on orange alert, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Ballari and Hassan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his cabinet colleagues will tour different parts of the state in teams to assess the situation.

He said he has convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on Wednesday evening via video conferencing, to assess the weather and crop condition in the state. ''There has been rain in many places across the state. In June there was deficit rain, but in July it is slightly above normal,'' Siddaramaiah said.

