'Illegal structures' near Tilak Bridge removed

The authorities on Tuesday removed several allegedly illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive near Tilak Bridge in central Delhi.

Brick walls and other structures allegedly constructed without authorisation have been removed, officials said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said taking anti-encroachment action is a ''regular exercise for us''.

''As and when we receive requests from any authority concerned about any encroachment, we take action,'' he said.

