'Illegal structures' near Tilak Bridge removed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:52 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities on Tuesday removed several allegedly illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive near Tilak Bridge in central Delhi.

Brick walls and other structures allegedly constructed without authorisation have been removed, officials said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said taking anti-encroachment action is a ''regular exercise for us''.

''As and when we receive requests from any authority concerned about any encroachment, we take action,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

