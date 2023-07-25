Maharashtra: 16 families evacuated in Palghar as building develops cracksMH-Palghar-Evacuated Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) 16 families of a four storied building in Han'

As many as 16 families were evacuated from a four-storied building in Nala Sopara town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday after it developed cracks, officials said. Chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said two columns of the building in Hanuman Nagar locality developed cracks, hence the residents were shifted to a transit camp. A structural audit of the building will be carried out, he added.

