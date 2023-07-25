Left Menu

Maharashtra: 16 families evacuated in Palghar as building develops cracksMH-Palghar-Evacuated Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) 16 families of a four storied building in Han'

As many as 16 families were evacuated from a four-storied building in Nala Sopara town in Maharashtras Palghar district on Tuesday after it developed cracks, officials said. Chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said two columns of the building in Hanuman Nagar locality developed cracks, hence the residents were shifted to a transit camp.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:32 IST
Maharashtra: 16 families evacuated in Palghar as building develops cracksMH-Palghar-Evacuated Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) 16 families of a four storied building in Han'
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 16 families were evacuated from a four-storied building in Nala Sopara town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday after it developed cracks, officials said. Chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said two columns of the building in Hanuman Nagar locality developed cracks, hence the residents were shifted to a transit camp. A structural audit of the building will be carried out, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023