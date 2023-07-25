10 killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Ten persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in 24 hours ending at 6 PM on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's office said here.

''Five persons died due to snakebite, two were struck by lightning and three persons drowned, according to a statement issued here by the Commissioner’s office. On Monday, Two people drowned in Hapur, while the other drowned in Farrukhabad. Three people in Banda and one in Sitapur lost their lives due to snake bites on Tuesday, while one person in Raebareli died after being bitten by a snake on Monday.

One person each was struck by lightning in Jalaun and Banda districts on Tuesday, the statement said.

