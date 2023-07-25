Left Menu

10 killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Three people in Banda and one in Sitapur lost their lives due to snake bites on Tuesday, while one person in Raebareli died after being bitten by a snake on Monday.One person each was struck by lightning in Jalaun and Banda districts on Tuesday, the statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:42 IST
10 killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in 24 hours ending at 6 PM on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's office said here.

''Five persons died due to snakebite, two were struck by lightning and three persons drowned, according to a statement issued here by the Commissioner’s office. On Monday, Two people drowned in Hapur, while the other drowned in Farrukhabad. Three people in Banda and one in Sitapur lost their lives due to snake bites on Tuesday, while one person in Raebareli died after being bitten by a snake on Monday.

One person each was struck by lightning in Jalaun and Banda districts on Tuesday, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023