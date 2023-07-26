Science News Roundup: NASA chief offers Brazil satellite imaging to help stop Amazon deforestation
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASA chief offers Brazil satellite imaging to help stop Amazon deforestation NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited Brazilian space research center INPE on Wednesday and proposed extending satellite partnerships with the United States to help monitor and prevent destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Nelson said NASA will have a satellite in January that can even render images of what is happening below the forest canopy.
NASA chief offers Brazil satellite imaging to help stop Amazon deforestation
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited Brazilian space research center INPE on Wednesday and proposed extending satellite partnerships with the United States to help monitor and prevent destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Nelson said NASA will have a satellite in January that can even render images of what is happening below the forest canopy. The satellite, called NISAR, will be launched with India.
