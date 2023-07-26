Tekno Point/DEPT® strengthens its Adobe DX Practice with the inauguration of a new Global CX Development Centre

Tekno Point/DEPT®, an Adobe Global Platinum Partner specialized in Adobe Experience Manager & Adobe Analytics, is a leader in helping brands deliver personalized customer experiences that change with the speed of business – at scale. The new Global CX Development Centre, located in Mumbai, was inaugurated recently, further reinforcing the position of Tekno Point/DEPT® as a global leader in helping enterprises drive ROI from their Adobe investments.

The new Global CX Development Centre will enable Tekno Point/DEPT® to meet the growing need for a reliable global Adobe Digital Experience partner with the ability to scale rapidly without losing the agility to drive faster outcomes.

Philip Cronin, Director of Adobe APAC Partner Sales Group and the esteemed guest of honor, inaugurated the new Global CX Development Centre.

''With the all-new Global CX Development Centre in Mumbai, Tekno Point/DEPT® has evolved to 'Made in India for the world','' said Philip Cronin, Director Adobe APAC Partner Sales Group. ''Our long-term partnership will continue to deliver value at scale to customers across the region.'' ''Our new Global CX development center is a step towards expanding the Adobe partnership. We aim to expand our capabilities across the Adobe suite to meet the needs of enterprises globally, addressing initiatives like the content supply chain, hyper-personalization, and generative AI-based content automation, along with new service offerings like 24/7 Application Support,'' said Himanshu Mody, Founder & CEO, Tekno Point/DEPT®.

''Proximity to our existing development center provides the perfect collaborative environment for our teams to learn, grow, and consistently drive innovative solutions for our customers. We are delighted to add a new customer experience lab to showcase the art of the possible. We continue to stand true to our commitment to providing the reliability, agility, and scale that our customers need,'' said Yash Mody, CTO, Tekno Point/DEPT®.

About Tekno Point/DEPT® Tekno Point/DEPT® has consecutively been awarded the Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, APAC, in 2022 and 2021. With over 70 Adobe DX Stack Go-lives in the last 36 months, Tekno Point/DEPT® has been a reliable Adobe partner to enterprises across industry verticals globally, including Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, NBFC, Retail & Manufacturing – Paints, Tyres, Cement, Automotive, deriving the best value from their Adobe investments.

Tekno Point/DEPT® enables business, digital, and IT leaders to deliver faster time to market and accelerate continuous innovation driven by in-depth analytics and hyper-personalization capabilities. Their in-house API accelerators help brands expand the possibilities to deliver a truly omnichannel experience to their consumers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161131/Tekno_Points_Global_CX_Development_Denter.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018664/TeknopointDEPT_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)