Science News Roundup: Saguaro cacti collapsing in Arizona extreme heat, scientist says; NASA chief offers Brazil satellite imaging to help stop Amazon deforestation

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Saguaro cacti collapsing in Arizona extreme heat, scientist says

Arizona's saguaro cacti, a symbol of the U.S. West, are leaning, losing arms and in some cases falling over during the state's record streak of extreme heat, a scientist said on Tuesday. Summer monsoon rains the cacti rely on have failed to arrive, testing the desert giants' ability to survive in the wild as well as in cities after temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) for 25 days in Phoenix, said Tania Hernandez.

NASA chief offers Brazil satellite imaging to help stop Amazon deforestation

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited Brazilian space research center INPE on Wednesday and proposed extending satellite partnerships with the United States to help monitor and prevent destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Nelson said NASA will have a satellite in January that can even render images of what is happening below the forest canopy. The satellite, called NISAR, will be launched with India.

