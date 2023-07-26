One dead, several wounded after fire on cargo ship - Dutch coast guard
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-07-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 10:50 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
One person died and several others were wounded after a fire broke out on a cargo ship, the Fremantle Highway, north of the Dutch West Frisian Islands, the Dutch coast guard said.
The cargo ship was transporting 3,000 cars from Germany to Egypt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Egypt
- Dutch
- West Frisian Islands
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO updates | Germany to provide 40 more armoured vehicles to Ukraine
Germany's Scholz: Ukraine security assurances important from the outset
Novo Nordisk says Wegovy launch in Germany won't hit U.S. supplies
A Greenpeace activist is fined for crash-landing a parachute in stadium before Germany-France match
Germany drops out of planned tank repair hub in Poland - Handelsblatt