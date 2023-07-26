Left Menu

One dead, several wounded after fire on cargo ship - Dutch coast guard

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-07-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 10:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person died and several others were wounded after a fire broke out on a cargo ship, the Fremantle Highway, north of the Dutch West Frisian Islands, the Dutch coast guard said.

The cargo ship was transporting 3,000 cars from Germany to Egypt.

