NASA defers SpaceX Crew-7 mission to space station, launch rescheduled for August 17

NASA has announced a slight delay in the SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, which was originally scheduled for August 15, will now lift off on Thursday, August 17 at 6:56 a.m.

Crew-7, the seventh rotational mission to the International Space Station, will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The new date allows for launch pad reconfiguration following a fully commercial SpaceX mission on its Falcon Heavy rocket using the same pad 39A, the agency said.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission comprises four crew members - NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

The quartet will fly aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, which previously flew on NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions to ISS. This will be the first launch of the Falcon 9 rocket booster supporting this mission. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage will land at SpaceX's Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Upon its arrival at the space station, Crew-7 will dock to the space-facing port of the Harmony module.