Govt commissions review of NZ’s weather forecasting system

The Government has commissioned a review of New Zealand’s weather forecasting system, State Owned Enterprises Minister Duncan Webb says.

“MetService Te Ratonga Tirorangi and NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi have capability critical to the delivery of aspects of weather forecasting in New Zealand.

“As the impacts of climate change become more frequent, we must ensure our weather forecasting system is cohesive,” Duncan Webb said.

The weather forecasting review will inform the best approach to improving the system, focusing on the future needs, better integration across the forecasting system and relevant trends within the context of climate change.

“MetService Te Ratonga Tirorangi and NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi are critical agencies when it comes to responding to weather events caused by climate change.

“A connected weather forecasting system that is integrated with our understanding of flooding impacts on communities and our nation’s infrastructure is essential.

“Our systems should reflect the interrelationship between climate science, forecasting, hydrology, and coastal hazards to help us better plan for, and respond to weather events,” Duncan Webb said.

The review will be led by Te Tai Ōhanga the Treasury and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Hikina Whakatutuki, and will commence in September 2023.

The review’s final report is anticipated to be with the Government in February 2024.

