Left Menu

Govt commissions review of NZ’s weather forecasting system

“MetService Te Ratonga Tirorangi and NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi have capability critical to the delivery of aspects of weather forecasting in New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:24 IST
Govt commissions review of NZ’s weather forecasting system
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has commissioned a review of New Zealand’s weather forecasting system, State Owned Enterprises Minister Duncan Webb says.

“MetService Te Ratonga Tirorangi and NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi have capability critical to the delivery of aspects of weather forecasting in New Zealand.

“As the impacts of climate change become more frequent, we must ensure our weather forecasting system is cohesive,” Duncan Webb said.

The weather forecasting review will inform the best approach to improving the system, focusing on the future needs, better integration across the forecasting system and relevant trends within the context of climate change.

“MetService Te Ratonga Tirorangi and NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi are critical agencies when it comes to responding to weather events caused by climate change.

“A connected weather forecasting system that is integrated with our understanding of flooding impacts on communities and our nation’s infrastructure is essential.

“Our systems should reflect the interrelationship between climate science, forecasting, hydrology, and coastal hazards to help us better plan for, and respond to weather events,” Duncan Webb said. 

The review will be led by Te Tai Ōhanga the Treasury and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Hikina Whakatutuki, and will commence in September 2023.

The review’s final report is anticipated to be with the Government in February 2024.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023