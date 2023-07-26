Left Menu

India's weather forecasting systems best in world, says Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:42 IST
India's weather forecasting systems best in world, says Rijiju
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said India's weather forecasting systems are better than all systems worldwide and their results in the past few years have been accurate.

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju underlined that the role of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is becoming critical in view of climate change.

''Our weather forecasting systems and results in the past few years are better than all other systems worldwide,'' the Union minister said.

Over the next three years, the number of Doppler radars in the country will be increased from 35 to 68, he said.

This is the optimal number of Doppler radars which will ensure there are no gap areas in the country.

On the IMD, Rijiju said the weather agency's role is becoming critical in view of climate change.

''We cannot prevent disasters, but can mitigate them by following IMD's warnings,'' he said.

The IMD has done a tremendous job since 2014 and accurately tracked Cyclone Biparjoy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023