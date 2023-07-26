Left Menu

TBM successfully launched at 1000-MW Pakal Dul HEP in J-K’s Kishtwar

Tunnel boring machines TBM have been deployed for the construction of head race tunnel-1 of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul project in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.The deployment will accelerate the construction of the project on Marusudar, a tributary of the Chenab river, at Drangdhuran village in Kishtwar.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:40 IST
TBM successfully launched at 1000-MW Pakal Dul HEP in J-K’s Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Tunnel boring machines (TBM) have been deployed for the construction of head race tunnel-1 of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul project in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

The deployment will accelerate the construction of the project on Marusudar, a tributary of the Chenab river, at Drangdhuran village in Kishtwar. Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), a joint venture of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) is developing the Pakal Dul HE Project.

It is likely to become a fully-operational power plant by next year. "The launch of the TBM was executed with precision and excellence for the construction of head race tunnel-1 which is a critical component of this venture," an official spokesman said.

He said the twin head race tunnels, measuring 9.6 km in length and 8.33 m in excavated diameter, will significantly contribute to the generation of 1000 MW of hydroelectric power.

Two state-of-the-art double shield TBMs, aptly named Marsu and Aksini, are engaged in the construction, adding that the TBMs have been specially designed to tackle the site's unique geological conditions and facilitate simultaneous boring and segment lining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023