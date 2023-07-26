Left Menu

Over 100 mm downpour in Raigad in 24 hours; district clocks 64 pc of average seasonal rainfall so far

The Savitri, Amba, Patalganga, Ulhas and Gadhi rivers in the district were flowing below the danger level, the official said.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 26-07-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:46 IST
Over 100 mm downpour in Raigad in 24 hours; district clocks 64 pc of average seasonal rainfall so far
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's Raigad district recorded an average 104 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday, officials said.

The district has so far received 64 per cent of the average rainfall in this monsoon season, they said.

The Kundalika river in Raigad was flowing above the danger mark on Wednesday, the officials said.

The weather department on Tuesday night issued a 'red' alert for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Raigad district.

Collector Dr Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday.

In the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday, the district received an average rainfall of 104 mm. While Mahad taluka received the highest 145 mm rainfall during the period, Alibaug taluka received the lowest 45 mm, the district collector's office said in a release.

Panvel, Karjat, Mangaon, Poladpur and Mhasala talukas recorded more than 120 mm rainfall, while Alibaug, Khalapur, Uran, Sudhagad, Pen, Roha, Murud and Tala talukas received less than 100 mm downpour, it said.

From June to September, the district every year receives an average rainfall of 3,150 mm. This year, the rainy season in Raigad started after June 23 and the district has so far received 2,020 mm downpour, or 64 per cent of the average monsoon rainfall, the release said.

The Kundalika river in the district crossed the danger mark of 23 metres and was flowing at 23.10 metres at 12 noon on Wednesday, as per an official from the irrigation department. The Savitri, Amba, Patalganga, Ulhas and Gadhi rivers in the district were flowing below the danger level, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023