Heavy rain in Mumbai; orange alert for city and neighbouring districts on July 27

The heavy rain slowed down road traffic in Mumbai city and suburbs but services of local trains and BEST buses are normal with some delays, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, slowing down road traffic but services of suburban trains remained normal with slight delays.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, civic officials said.

''The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph in the next 24 hours,'' as per the daily weather forecast issued on Wednesday morning.

Amid the orange alert on Wednesday for Mumbai, the island city and suburbs have been receiving heavy downpours since morning.

Mumbai city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period.

The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon. Andheri subway, an underpass between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations, was closed for traffic a couple of times since morning due to waterlogging, but other areas in the metropolis didn't report any major inundation during the day. The heavy rain slowed down road traffic in Mumbai city and suburbs but services of local trains and BEST buses are normal with some delays, officials said.

