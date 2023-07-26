Left Menu

Shree Cement Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 572 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:55 IST
Shree Cement Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 572 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Bangur family-promoted Shree Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 571.94 crore for June quarter 2023-24 on account of volume growth.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 278.86 crore in April-June period a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 5,064.83 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,414.85 crore earlier.

In June quarter, it delivered a volume growth of 19 per cent with EBITDA increasing 14 per cent year-on-year, said an earning statement from Shree Cement.

Total sale volume increased YoY from 7.50 million tonne to 8.92 million tonne. Total expenses rose to Rs 4,533.67 crore from Rs 4,019.11 crore.

Total income in June quarter was at Rs 5,233.90 crore, up 19.09 per cent as against the year-ago period.

''Shree Cement’s quarter performance confirms that our strategic intents are starting to deliver results. Our bold actions to grow ahead of the industry with a focus on organic growth, sharpening operational efficiencies & improve special product sales will continue to be executed in the coming years,'' Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said.

''We have started the trial commissioning of our new unit at Purulia, West Bengal and are confident to commence operations of new plants at Nawalgarh in Rajasthan and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh within scheduled timelines,'' he said.

Over the outlook, the company said it remains ''optimistic'' about cement demand growth with the government’s continued focus on infrastructure and housing.

''Higher spending by the central government ahead of the general elections in the year 2024 is also expected to boost the cement demand in this financial year,'' Akhoury added.

Shree Cement is the third largest cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

Shares of Shree Cement ended at Rs 24,230.05 apiece, up 2.33 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023