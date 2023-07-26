Left Menu

Thane city logs 2002 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, up 39 pc from 2022

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:31 IST
Thane city logs 2002 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, up 39 pc from 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Thane city has received a total of 2002.81 mm rainfall in just two months of the current monsoon season, up around 39 per cent in the same period last year, said the local civic body on Wednesday.

The 2002.81 mm downpour was recorded between June 1 and around 8 am on July 26 (Wednesday), said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in a report.

The rainfall during the same period in 2022 was 1443.97 mm, indicating around 39 per cent more showers than last year, it said.

Thane district, located adjoining Mumbai, has received 1607.60 mm downpour so far this monsoon season, up from 1372.10 mm in the same period last year, said the civic body.

The coastal Konkan division has received an average 1856.50 mm rainfall so far, a rise from 1643.60 mm in the same period last year, it added.

The Konkan division consists of seven districts -- Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023