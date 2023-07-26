Thane city logs 2002 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, up 39 pc from 2022

Maharashtra's Thane city has received a total of 2002.81 mm rainfall in just two months of the current monsoon season, up around 39 per cent in the same period last year, said the local civic body on Wednesday.

The 2002.81 mm downpour was recorded between June 1 and around 8 am on July 26 (Wednesday), said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in a report.

The rainfall during the same period in 2022 was 1443.97 mm, indicating around 39 per cent more showers than last year, it said.

Thane district, located adjoining Mumbai, has received 1607.60 mm downpour so far this monsoon season, up from 1372.10 mm in the same period last year, said the civic body.

The coastal Konkan division has received an average 1856.50 mm rainfall so far, a rise from 1643.60 mm in the same period last year, it added.

The Konkan division consists of seven districts -- Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

