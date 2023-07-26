Left Menu

Gujarat: Unable to bear grief of losing husband, two sons in building collapse, woman ends life by consuming acid

A 30-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by consuming acid after her husband and two minor sons were killed in a building collapse incident in Junagadh city of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.The woman lost her husband and two sons in the building collapse incident that occurred here on Monday.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:24 IST
A 30-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by consuming acid after her husband and two minor sons were killed in a building collapse incident in Junagadh city of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

The woman lost her husband and two sons in the building collapse incident that occurred here on Monday. The woman, identified as Mayuri Dabhi, died at a hospital here in the wee hours of Wednesday, hours after consuming acid as she was unable to bear the grief of losing her husband Sanjay Dabhi (33), and sons Tarun (13) and Daksh (7), the police said.

Inspector of A-division police station Nirav Shah said when the victim was at home on Tuesday evening, she consumed acid used for cleaning the toilet in a bid to end her life as she was overwhelmed by grief of losing her husband and two sons.

Her husband was an autorickshaw driver and one of the four persons to be killed after a two-storey building collapsed in the city's Datar Road on Monday, he said.

The woman had gone to buy vegetables while her husband and two sons waited in their autorickshaw after parking the three-wheeler under the dilapidated building that collapsed around 1 pm on July 24, he added.

They were buried under the rubble that fell on the vehicle in which they were sitting. A tea-seller was the fourth victim of the building collapse incident that occurred two days after the city was battered by torrential rainfall, the police said.

