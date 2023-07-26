Left Menu

Massive galaxy caught in lopsided tug of war with smaller neighbor

26-07-2023
Massive galaxy caught in lopsided tug of war with smaller neighbor
Image Credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA; R. Colombari, M. Zamani & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)

This latest image from the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Dark Energy Camera shows a massive galaxy NGC 1532, entangled in a lopsided gravitational tug of war with its smaller companion, the dwarf galaxy NGC 1531.

NGC 1532, also known as Haley's Coronet, is a massive barred spiral galaxy with prominent spiral arms seen edge-on from Earth. It lies about 55 million light-years away in the direction of the southern constellation Eridanus (the river).

The nearer arm of NGC 1532 bends downward, while the receding arm curves upward as it responds to the tugging from NGC 1531. This gravitational interaction will eventually lead to the complete absorption of NGC 1531 by its larger companion, eventually becoming one.

Interestingly, the dwarf galaxy has also been exerting a noticeable gravitational pull on its larger neighbour, causing a distortion in one of NGC 1532's spiral arms. The bridge of gas and dust observed between the two galaxies is a result of the competing tidal forces at play, holding the stellar matter in place.

The galactic interaction has also triggered bursts of star formation within both galaxies.

This cosmic spectacle showcases how galaxies evolve over billions of years by devouring smaller companions. Our Milky Way galaxy itself has undergone similar mergers in the past, evidenced by vast streams of stars and other signs in its halo.

Notably, the process of absorbing a smaller companion galaxy and the cataclysmic merger of two spiral galaxies of comparable size are starkly different and lead to different outcomes. An example of the latter is our own Milky Way galaxy which will collide with its larger neighbour, the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) four billion years from now.

The Dark Energy Camera is mounted on the National Science Foundation's Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory. Its unparalleled wide-field imaging capabilities provide highly detailed views of large-scale galactic interactions.

More details can be found here.

