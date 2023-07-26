Greece sees some wildfire respite, though stubborn blazes rage on

Wildfires raging across Greece for more than a week abated on Wednesday, though firefighters still battled on several fronts to contain blazes that have killed three people and caused thousands of tourists to evacuate. On the island of Rhodes, where more than 20,000 foreign visitors and locals fled seaside hotels and homes over the weekend, dozens of firefighters tried to tame a front close to a mountainous area in the south, more than a week after the wildfires broke out.

"Wildfires across Greece have abated, but firefighters are still operating at different spots," a fire brigade official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. On Rhodes, "the fire is more intense close to the village of Vati, which is hard to reach, but no settlements are at risk," another fire brigade official said.

The Greek government on Wednesday sought to contain damage to the reputation of one of its key revenue earners. Greece is heavily reliant on tourism and Rhodes, one of its biggest islands, is among its top destinations, attracting about 1.5 million foreign tourists in the summer months. Around 3,000 holidaymakers had left Rhodes to return home by plane by Tuesday, while tour operators cancelled upcoming trips. TUI dropped flights to Rhodes through Friday. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said that wildfires have affected only a small part of the island.

"We have contacted the chamber of hoteliers and we want to see how we can bring people with holiday vouchers back," she told Open television. Firefighters were also tackling a fire on the island of Evia, where two pilots were killed on Tuesday when their Canadair CL-215 plane, which was dropping water onto the flames, crashed into a hillside. A 41-year-old stockbreeder, missing since Sunday, was also found burned in a shack in a remote area. SOARING TEMPERATURES

On the island of Corfu, where a wildfire rekindled overnight without threatening homes, a local governor said he suspected arson. "Suddenly, there was a fire out of nowhere...we have not slept for three-four days now to watch out for such incidents," Nikos Mouzakitis, a deputy mayor in northern Corfu told state television ERT.

Wildfires in Greece are common in the summer, but hotter, drier and windier conditions, the result of a climate change, have turned the country into a Mediterranean hotspot in recent years. The thermometer in Greece was set to rise on Wednesday to exceed 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in some areas, and the government shut the Acropolis in Athens, one of the world's most visited tourism sites, at 1100 a.m. (0800 GMT). "I am making a plea that no worker is out on the streets today. It will be the hottest day of the summer," Labour Minister Adonis Georgiadis posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A fire brigade spokesman, Ioannis Artopoios, told Skai radio on Wednesday that some 500 wildfires have broken out across the country since July 13. He said that tackling the fires was a significant financial burden for Greece, with firefighting efforts on Rhodes alone costing about 7.5 million euros ($8.30 million) so far.

Greek wildfires have released a record 1 megaton of carbon emissions between July 1 and July 25, the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) said. That was nearly double the previous July 2007 record, with the smoke plumes deteriorating air quality in regions downwind.

The mercury was forecast to fall on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9040 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)