PM opens IECC, names it Bharat Mandapam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex and unveiled its new name --Bharat Mandapam.

Modi unveiled the name of the new complex through a drone in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other ministers.

The revamped IECC complex was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

The IECC will host the G20 summit in September under India's presidency. The summit will be attended by heads of states of 20 nations including the US, the UK and China among others.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by around 3,000 guests including Cabinet ministers, captains of industry, film personalities and others.

The IECC complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed ''pooja'' at the redeveloped complex and interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

