Effects of climate change in KZN no longer only a theory

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Wednesday that the effects of climate change in the province are no longer only a theory but a reality.

“We experienced some of the most devastating floods in our history in April 2022, which killed over 400 people and caused damage worth billions of rands.

“The challenge, therefore, for all of us is to act locally and to tackle our challenges by looking at what is happening globally,” she said.

The Premier was speaking at the BRICS Urbanisation Forum in Durban.

The forum, which is currently underway, is taking place under the theme: “Advancing urban resilience for sustainable cities and towns for future generations”.

The upcoming BRICS Summit will be preceded by several events and activities taking place in the host country, including this week’s BRICS Urbanisation Forum gathering.

The Premier said she believes that the task of major emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is to play a significant role in localising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This includes implementing actions at the local level to address all the challenges related to sustainable development, urban resilience and rapid urbanisation.

“As part of BRICS, we too can play a leading role locally and impact globally in climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience strategies.”

Dube-Ncube also believes that the meeting is an opportunity to cement the global partnerships for the adoption of climate-smart agriculture, sustainable urbanisation, continued investment in industrial decarbonisation and building of environments that are safe and healthy.

“We would like to take this opportunity to call on all our friends who are part of this conference to identify sectors for potential investment across our economy including the maritime, agriculture, transport, finance, education, and many other sectors.”

In addition, she said government was building integrated human settlements for its citizens as the country deals with the challenge of affordable housing.

“Our country has a population of more than 60 million people and KwaZulu-Natal has the second largest population size in South Africa with approximately 12 million inhabitants.”

In the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, known as Durban, there is a population of about four million - just over one-third of the population of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Premier told delegates that eThekwini was the only metro in the province, accounting for approximately 60% of the provincial economic activity.

“That is a big weight to be carried by one metro. As a result, Durban has a challenge of approximately 600 informal settlements – some of which are large-scale, homelessness and backyard informal homes,” she said, adding that the current backlog of housing is estimated at 470 000."

This has resulted in constraints relating to bulk services in particular water, sanitation and solid waste management.

“Government is building integrated human settlements for our people and we are also now able to upgrade the privately-owned land using current legislation to create a more sustainable liveable environment in which a range of economic and social opportunities can be created.”

In addition, government viewed the private sector as a significant partner in retail, commercial and light industrial developments.

She said the gathering will help the province focus its attention on addressing urban resilience in the face of challenges faced including climate change.

“As the province of KwaZulu-Natal, we are keen to learn from the experience and expertise of countries and states which are part of the BRICS forum but also those who may today be outside and who are part of this gathering.”

She noted that part of the developing world, South Africa was responsible for the least causes of climate change.

“But we have come to realise that when a house is burning, it is not only those who started the fire who have the responsibility to extinguish that fire.”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)