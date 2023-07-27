Left Menu

NASA's solar-powered spacecraft to fly by Jupiter's fiery moon Io on July 30

Updated: 27-07-2023 08:14 IST
Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing: Kevin M. Gill (CC BY)
NASA's Juno mission is gearing up to fly by Jupiter's fiery moon Io on Sunday, July 30. The solar-powered spacecraft will come within 13,700 miles (22,000 kilometres) of the Jovian moon, making its closest approach yet.

The close encounter is expected to provide a wealth of information on the hundreds of erupting volcanoes pouring out molten lava and sulfurous gases all over the volcano-festooned moon.

"As we get closer with each flyby, JIRAM and other instruments aboard Juno add to our library of data on the moon, allowing us to not only better resolve surface features but understand how they change over time," said Juno Principal Investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

Io is known for its extreme volcanic activity. During the last flyby of the volcanic Jovian moon, which occurred May 16, the spacecraft's JunoCam imager took a picture from 22,100 miles (35,600 kilometers) showing a smudge at the moon's Volund region, near the equator. Such smudges are smoking guns to planetary scientists.

During this encounter, the JIRAM (Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper), an infrared imager aboard the spacecraft, also found a smoking gun of its own. The imager captured 125-mile-wide (202-kilometer-wide) Loki Patera, the largest volcanic depression on Io.

Juno arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016. Now in the third year of its extended mission& to investigate the planet's interior, Juno has performed 50 flybys of the gas giant and also collected data during close encounters with three of the four Galilean moons - Europa, Ganymede, and Io.

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

