NASA's daredevil spacecraft gets closer to Earth; will land with asteroid sample on Sept. 24

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on Wednesday adjusted its course to get closer to Earth. Without such adjustments, the spacecraft would not get close enough to home to drop off its sample of asteroid Bennu on September 24.

The daredevil spacecraft performed this tiny yet critical shift on July 26. This trajectory correction maneuver is the final adjustment needed to set up OSIRIS-REx to return to Earth.

OSIRIS-REx is currently 24 million miles (38.6 million kilometres) from Earth, travelling at about 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometres) per hour. The more trajectory correction maneuvers scheduled for September 10 and 17 will be crucial to ensure that the sample-return capsule re-enters Earth's atmosphere accurately and lands on target.

OSIRIS-REx is the first NASA mission to collect a sample from asteroid Bennu. The rock and dust sample collected from Bennu's surface could hold valuable information about the early solar system and provide insights into the processes that shaped our solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago.

To ensure the safe delivery of the Bennu sample return capsule, the OSIRIS-REx team recently completed field rehearsals at the real landing location in the Utah desert.