REC Q1 profit rises 21 pc to Rs 2,968 crore

As a result, the annualised earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 44.96 per share as against Rs 37.16 per share in the June quarter a year ago, it stated.Aided by growth in profits, the net worth has grown to Rs 60,886 crore as of June 30, an increase of 16 per cent year-on-year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:03 IST
REC Q1 profit rises 21 pc to Rs 2,968 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC on Wednesday posted a 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,968.05 crore for the June quarter, primarily on the back of higher revenues. In the year-ago period, the profit stood at Rs 2,454.16 crore, the company said in its filing to the BSE. REC's total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 11,091.77 crore, up from Rs 9,506.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

The REC board approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2023-24. The date for the interim dividend is August 14, and it shall be paid/dispatched on or before August 24, the company stated in the filing. The board also approved a proposal to increase the overall borrowing limit of the company from Rs 4,50,000 crore to Rs 6,00,000 crore and in any foreign currency equivalent to USD 16 billion to USD 20 billion. During the quarter, the REC sanctioned loans worth Rs 90,797 crore compared to Rs 59,895 crore in the same period a year ago. The company said it disbursed loans worth Rs 34,133 crore compared to Rs 12,442 crore a year ago. Its interest income on loan assets stood at Rs 10,465 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 9,262 crore a year ago. As a result, the annualised earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 44.96 per share as against Rs 37.16 per share in the June quarter a year ago, it stated.

Aided by growth in profits, the net worth has grown to Rs 60,886 crore as of June 30, an increase of 16 per cent year-on-year. During the quarter, the company raised five-year green bonds worth USD 750 million. These bonds are listed on IFSC International Stock Exchanges, India INX and NSE IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat. The loan book maintained its growth trajectory in the first quarter, recording a 17 per cent increase to Rs 4.54 lakh crore as against Rs 3.88 lakh crore as on June 30, 2022.

Signifying improving asset quality, the net credit-impaired asset reduced to 0.97 per cent with a provision coverage ratio of 70.46 per cent on non-performing assets at the end of the June quarter. The capital adequacy ratio of the company was at 27.60 per cent at the end of the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

