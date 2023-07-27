Left Menu

With 1557.8 mm rainfall so far this month, Mumbai records its wettest July ever

After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMDs Santacruz observatory representative of Mumbais suburbs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:09 IST
With 1557.8 mm rainfall so far this month, Mumbai records its wettest July ever
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs). “From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far,” the IMD said.

Incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout the day, prompting the weather office to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon.

The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon and covers Mumbai city and suburban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023