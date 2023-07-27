Left Menu

DISCOMs assure CAQM about compliance with Commission’s Orders within 3 days of issuance

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Towards better preparedness in the upcoming winter season, when air pollution levels generally spike due to lower temperature, low mixing height, and other unfavourable meteorological/ weather conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) reviewed the position with the power DISCOMs of NCT of Delhi and NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.  The meeting was also attended by representatives of NCR State Governments and State Pollution Control Boards / Committee.  The meeting took stock of power availability and steps that are being taken by the DISCOMs to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply in NCT of Delhi and NCR Districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.  

During the meeting, the need to minimize air pollution arising out of indiscriminate and large-scale use of Diesel Generator (DG) sets across various sectors including industrial, commercial, institutional and residential units/ premises was reiterated.  DISCOMs of NCT of Delhi, NCR, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan apprised that steps have been taken and assured that all efforts are being made to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply in their respective jurisdiction particularly for period between October – February.  The air quality index in region generally spikes during these months and therefore there is a need to curtail the dependence on DG sets for power generation due to load shedding / power outages.

It is relevant to state here that the Commission had issued Statutory Directions way back in 2022 mandating DISCOMs to:

Comprehensively assess the power demand in NCR;

Ensure uninterrupted supply in the NCR, particularly for period between October – February.

The Commission vide Direction No. 73 dt. 02.06.2023 had directed regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including industrial, commercial, residential, office establishments etc. The Revised Schedule for regulation of DG sets would come into force in the entire NCR strictly w.e.f. 01.10.2023. Retro-fitment of dual fuel kits and/ or Emission Control Devices (ECDs), wherever warranted, needs to be targeted to be completed by 30.09.2023.

Further, the compliance of Commission’s Orders for dis-connection of electric supply issued to units/ sites grossly flouting the statutory directions by the power DISCOMs was also reviewed. During the current year, the Commission has issued Closure Orders against 203 units / entities. DISCOMs were specifically apprised that any delay in power disconnection in respect of grossly violating units adds to the air pollution load of the region. The DISCOMs assured that compliance with the Directions of the Commission will be ensured within 3 days of issuance of orders and Commission will be informed.

(With Inputs from PIB)

