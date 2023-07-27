Left Menu

Record 2022 temperatures will be average for UK by 2060 -Met Office

In its 'State of the UK climate' report, the Met Office predicted that in a medium emissions scenario, by 2060, a year like 2022 would be considered an average year and by 2100, it would be considered a 'cool' year. "2022 is a potential warning of what we should expect in the future," Kendon said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:25 IST
Record 2022 temperatures will be average for UK by 2060 -Met Office
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The searing temperatures experienced in Britain in 2022, when the country recorded its hottest day on record, will be considered average by 2060 and 'cool' by the end of the century, the Met Office national weather service said on Thursday. Temperatures exceeded 40C in Britain in July last year for the first time, and the Met Office said 2022 was the warmest year since records began in 1884 for the United Kingdom and since 1659 in its Central England Temperature series.

"In terms of weather and climate, 2022 was an extraordinary year for the UK," Mike Kendon from the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre said. "The observations show that extremes of temperature are changing faster than the average, and as our climate warms, we expect far more high temperature records to be broken, potentially by wide margins, and far fewer low temperature records."

The Met Office said its studies found both the record warm year and 2022's July heat wave were made more likely by human-induced climate change. In its 'State of the UK climate' report, the Met Office predicted that in a medium emissions scenario, by 2060, a year like 2022 would be considered an average year and by 2100, it would be considered a 'cool' year.

"2022 is a potential warning of what we should expect in the future," Kendon said. The 2013-2022 period was the warmest decade on record in the UK, the Met Office said.

The report also found the sea level around the UK has risen around 18.5 cm since the 1900s, with 11.4cm of that happening over the past 30 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023