Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to end on Aug 4 after 2-day break on working days
The ongoing Monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will end on August 4, as scheduled earlier, but there will be a two-day break on working days next week, officials said on Thursday.Earlier, it was being speculated that the session, which began on July 17, will be curtailed in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state.Officials of the state legislature said the Houses will not function on Monday and Tuesday next week.
Officials of the state legislature said the Houses will not function on Monday and Tuesday next week. The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of both Houses during the day. ''Legislators can visit their constituencies to assess the rain situation on those two days,'' officials said.
The third and final week of the session will resume on Wednesday (August 2) and the session will end on Friday (August 4), they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1, where he will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award.
