Left Menu

Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to end on Aug 4 after 2-day break on working days

The ongoing Monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will end on August 4, as scheduled earlier, but there will be a two-day break on working days next week, officials said on Thursday.Earlier, it was being speculated that the session, which began on July 17, will be curtailed in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state.Officials of the state legislature said the Houses will not function on Monday and Tuesday next week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:26 IST
Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to end on Aug 4 after 2-day break on working days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will end on August 4, as scheduled earlier, but there will be a two-day break on working days next week, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the session, which began on July 17, will be curtailed in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Officials of the state legislature said the Houses will not function on Monday and Tuesday next week. The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of both Houses during the day. ''Legislators can visit their constituencies to assess the rain situation on those two days,'' officials said.

The third and final week of the session will resume on Wednesday (August 2) and the session will end on Friday (August 4), they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1, where he will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023