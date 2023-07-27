Left Menu

Indian Hotels Company consolidated net profit rises 30.5 pc to Rs 236 cr in Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:41 IST
Indian Hotels Company consolidated net profit rises 30.5 pc to Rs 236 cr in Jun qtr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Thursday reported a 30.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 236.01 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 180.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations were at Rs 1,466.37 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,266.07 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,221.76 crore as compared to Rs 1,053.12 crore a year ago, the company said. IHCL Managing Director & CEO Puneet Chhatwal said the company ended the first quarter with a strong performance led by a double-digit revenue growth.

''Maintaining our industry leading portfolio, IHCL signed 11 (hotels) and opened 5 new hotels across all its brands. With our vast footprint across over 125 locations, we will leverage the buoyancy in India's travel and tourism sector,'' he added.

The outlook for the upcoming quarters remains strong with the pace of demand driven by domestic consumption momentum, global events, and revival of international arrivals, Chhatwal said.

Giving an update on its new businesses, IHCL said Ginger hotels revenue clocked Rs 100 crore milestone during the quarter, while the air catering business TajSATS clocked a 55 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 205 crore.

Qmin has grown to 40 outlets and amã Stays & Trails portfolio crossed over 125 bungalows across more than 50 holiday destinations, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023