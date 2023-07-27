DG-CSIR calls for DSIR and CRTDHs to play role in empowering MSMEs/Start-ups/innovators

The first “Chintan Shivir on CRTDHs Empowering MSMEs” in a series of Chintan Shivirs under CRTDH program of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology was inaugurated at CRTDH-IIT, Kharagpur on 27/07/2023. This Chintan Shivir was organised to strengthen academia-industry ties, highlighting the crucial role of this collaboration in spurring industrial R&D and creating an environment that encourages knowledge exchange, collaborative research, and technological innovation. The CRTDH encourages R & D activities in the country and provides comprehensive support and guidance, playing a critical role in strengthening the MSME sector, fostering an environment of growth, and driving technological advancements.

Inaugural session of the Chintan Shivir was addressed by the address of Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and DG-CSIR, Prof. Amit Patra, Deputy Director, IIT, Kharagpur and Dr. Sujata Chaklanobis, Scientist-G & Head-CRTDH, DSIR. During her inaugural address, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi emphasized on the role of DSIR and CRTDHs in empowering MSMEs/Start-ups/innovators to fulfill the mission of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji of making ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Prof. Amit Patra appreciated the efforts of CRTDH-IIT, Kharagpur in supporting various stakeholders to fulfil their R&D endeavors. Dr. Sujata Chaklanobis presented an overview of Chintan Shivir and highlighted the need of innovation and stated that MSMEs being the pillar of the innovation ecosystem can do wonders in making India global R & D and manufacturing hub.

Prof. Suman Chakraborty, PI-CRTDH at IIT Kharagpur started the thematic session by delivering an overview of CRTDH at IIT Kharagpur – the MSME Connect & Opportunities (focusing infrastructure, technologies developed, futuristic technologies aimed for and opportunities for MSMEs). This was followed by “Samvad” coordinated by Dr Vipin C Shukla, Scientist-F, DSIR to further discuss on grand challenges of MSMEs/Start-ups/innovators and addressed possible solutions with PI, CRTDH at IIT Kharagpur. This concluded with identification of 5 grand challenges which may be addressed by CRTDH at IIT Kharagpur in future.

The event was attended by the Prof Amit Patra, Deputy Director, IIT Kharagpur; Prof Chandan Chakraborty, Dean (R&D); Prof Jayanta Mukhopadhyay, Co-PI, CRTDH at IIT Kharagpur; Dr. Sujata Chaklanobis, Head, CRTDH; Dr Vipin C Shukla, Member Secretary, CRTDH and senior officers Dr Ranjeet Bairwa, Dr Suman Mazumdar, Dr Kailash Petkar from DSIR along with Prof Suman Chakraborty, PI-CRTDH and his team and delegates from the Chambers of Commerce, industry associations. Large number of stakeholders such as representatives from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, individual innovators, Self-help groups also attended the event to get the benefits of CRTDH in their R&D endeavors. This Chintan Shivir has discussed possible opportunities for MSMEs/Start-ups/innovators at CRTDH-IIT, Kharagpur to fulfill their R & D endeavors and contribute towards building India as a global industrial R&D and manufacturing hub.

The event was concluded with the vote of thanks to Dignitaries, organizers, all stakeholders, press and media persons by Dr. Kailash C. Petkar, Scientist, DSIR.

