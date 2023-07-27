Left Menu

IPCC incoming chair: world set to overshoot Paris warming target

In an interview a day after being voted the next head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Britain's Jim Skea said the organisation are committed to "at least a little bit of overshoot" of the long-term threshold set in the 2015 Paris deal. "They (governments) have not put in place policies that are ambitious enough to allow the goals of the Paris agreement to be met.

The incoming head of the U.N. climate science agency told Reuters on Thursday the world would exceed the Paris deal warming target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, saying states' policies had not been ambitious enough. In an interview a day after being voted the next head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Britain's Jim Skea said the organisation are committed to "at least a little bit of overshoot" of the long-term threshold set in the 2015 Paris deal.

"They (governments) have not put in place policies that are ambitious enough to allow the goals of the Paris agreement to be met. That is absolutely for sure," he said via video link from Nairobi where he won a run-off against Brazil's Thelma Krug. "We are, I think, committed to at least some degree of overshoot...," he said.

The 35-year old U.N. body is responsible for assessing the latest climate change science through its authoritative reports. Interest in this election has been high as extreme heatwaves across China, Europe and North America have sparked fires and water shortages, bumping climate change up the political agenda. Skea, a sustainable energy professor who has focused on mitigating climate change's impacts, said he had been personally surprised by the heatwaves that IPCC scientists have long warned would arrive.

"The fact that such things are happening is in the sense not surprising. The speed with which it has come across us is and, unless we take further action to reduce emissions, we are going to see this actually getting worse," he said.

