UN chief warns 'era of global boiling' has arrived
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that the era of global warming has ended and "the era of global boiling has arrived" after scientists said July was the world's hottest month on record. "Climate change is here. "It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and avoid the very worst of climate change.
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:14 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that the era of global warming has ended and "the era of global boiling has arrived" after scientists said July was the world's hottest month on record.
"Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning," Guterres told reporters. "It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action."
