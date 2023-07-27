Heavy rain inundates several localities in Thane, leads to traffic snarls on highways; one swept away in nullah

Heavy rains lashed parts of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday, where many families were shifted to safety from several residential areas mainly due to water-logging, which also affected the movement of traffic on two major highways, officials said.

A 32-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah near a creek in Kalwa town of Thane district while he was fishing amid intense showers, they said. Due to incessant rains, many low-lying areas in Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar in Thane district, while Vasai and Virar in Palghar district were inundated, the officials said.

Chief of Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said a man, identified only as Dosa, had gone near a creek in Kalwa around 11.30 am for fishing when he fell into a nearby nullah and got swept away. Local firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel carried out a search for the man for more than three hours, but did not find him, he said.

Thane city received 88.88 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm on Thursday, Tadvi said, adding that the total rainfall that the city recorded this monsoon season was 2,172.65 mm, which was 1,443.97 mm for the corresponding period last year. A district official said, ''Around 45 families residing on a hillock in Mumbra Devi locality were shifted to a safe location after a small boulder got loosened and crashed. These residents were shifted to a temple as a makeshift arrangement.'' The entire Ghodbunder Road, which connects the western part of Thane to its east side, has been flooded since morning, which has affected the movement of traffic with several vehicles getting stuck in the middle of the road, he said. In Thane's Bhiwandi, the civic officials evacuated the residents of Nehru Nagar locality situated on a hillock amid fear of landslides. ''Announcements were made on loudspeakers, in which the local people were urged to move to safer place in view of the fear of landslides due to heavy rains,'' the official said.

Thane city's DCP (Traffic) Vinaykumar Rathod said in a release that there was a heavy traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway due to water-logging and potholes, as a result of which the vehicles heading towards Thane, Mumbai and Nashik were diverted to the Chinchoti-Bhiwandi route, due to which there is traffic jam on the Mumbai-Nashik highway as well.

Therefore, people are advised travel only if it is necessary, he said. Occupants of a chawl (old row tenement) in Bhiwandi were rescued after rainwater accumulated around the building, an official of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation said. The process of evacuating residents of dilapidated and dangerous buildings in Bunder Mohalla, Ambika Nagar, Mhada Colony, Tandel Mohalla, Shivaji Chowk, Sangam Pada and other localities in Bhiwandi was on, he said. People residing in Bhiwandi's Sathe Nagar area, situated on a hillock, are being shifted, while the Gopal Nagar locality has been barricaded in view of water-logging there, he added.

Since the water levels in Idgah slum colony and Teen Batti Naka locality were rising, the firemen were shifting the people to safer locations, the official said.

A protection wall of a housing society in Thane city's Raigad Ali collapsed this afternoon due to heavy rainfall, but nobody was injured in the incident, Tadvi said.

As a result of incessant rainfall in the catchment area, the Tansa dam started overflowing and 15 of its gates were opened, from where 1,65,000 cusecs of water was being discharged, officials said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, 8,400 cusecs water was being released from Dhamani dam and 21,100 cusecs from the Kawadas dam, they said.

