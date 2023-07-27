HDFC Mutual Fund has launched a charity fund for cancer cure as fixed maturity plan, close-ended income scheme with tenure of 1,196 days.

The fund is launched in collaboration with Indian Cancer Society.

The scheme, opening from Friday and closing on August 8, enables investors to have the flexibility to choose either a 50 or 75 per cent contribution of income distribution cum capital withdrawal to be donated to the ICS and fund house will match donations with an equal amount directly contributed to ICS subject to limit of Rs 16 crore per financial year.

*** IFSC begins ship-leasing; Ripley Shipping leasing first vessel * Ripley Shipping set sail the first vessel Ripley Pride, from the International Financial Services Centre at Gift City on Thursday.

Ripley Pride is a bulk carrier (Panamax) that was built in 2003 in Japan with a carrying capacity of 76,858 DWT with a length of 225 metres and width of 32.26 metres, Gift City said in a statement.

Tapan Ray, MD & CEO of Gift City, said the successful leasing of the first ship from the centre is a breakthrough for ship-leasing landscape in the country, which has immense growth potential.

*** LIC introduces Jeevan Kiran * Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has introduced a new plan Jeevan Kiran (Plan No. 870), which is an individual, savings, life plan, offering life cover with return of premium.

The plan has a minimum sum assured of Rs 15 lakh for moderate life cover and the policy term varies from 10 to 40 years, as per the company's website.

The policy, which is a non-linked and non-participating plan, also offers different premium to smokers and non-smokers.

*** Salesforce announces 'Return to Work' prog for Indian women on career break * American software company Salesforce on Thursday announced 'Return to Work' programme in India for women who have taken a break from their careers.

The six-month programme will provide opportunities to the selected female candidates in technology, sales and marketing among others across locations like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, it said.

''This programme is designed to give women a unique opportunity to build a successful career in spite of the challenges faced by us,'' CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India Arundhati Bhattacharya said.

Women who have taken a break of at least a year, having minimum five years of work experience and a Graduate/Post Graduate degree or equivalent technical qualification are eligible to apply, Salesforce stated.

They can apply for open roles at Salesforce post the duration of the programme, it added.

