Delhi L-G Saxena conducting late-night inspection of preparations for G20 Summit

Preparations for the G20 summit meeting to be held here in September have picked up pace with agencies concerned running against time to spruce up 60 road stretches, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has started late-night inspections of the ongoing work to ensure their timely completion, they said, adding it will continue till August 30.

''To ensure that his visits and inspection do not cause traffic disruptions and any inconvenience to the public, the L-G is starting the scrutiny in the late evening, around 9.30 pm, and taking stock of the progress for two to three hours on each visit,'' an official said.

He visited the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and Gyarah Murti on Sardar Patel Road on July 25 and the stretch on Mother Teresa Crescent from Gyarah Murti Murti to Teen Murti roundabout as well as Teen Murti Marg and Akbar Road on July 26.

Sprucing up of around 60 roads and stretches, on which delegates to the G20 summit will travel, are in full swing.

The L-G, along with the chief secretary, officials of the Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority will visit all these places in late night hours till August 30. On his last two visits, the LG appreciated the work undertaken by NDMC so far and expressed the hope that those would be completed soon.

''These efforts, apart from, being aimed at making the city fully ready for the forthcoming G-20 Summit, will also ensure that the city is in full preparedness over the long term,'' an official said.

On his visits, the LG is accompanied by three vehicles with flower pots to be placed at suitable locations, workmen for carrying out minor repairs wherever required and machinery to prune trees wherever needed, the official said.

