Four-laning of Bareilly-Shahjahanpur-Sitapur section complete: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the work of four-laning of Bareilly-Shahjahanpur-Sitapur section of NH 24 in Uttar Pradesh has been completed.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said the work of four-laning of Bareilly-Shahjahanpur-Sitapur section of NH-24 was awarded in 2011.

However, due to various reasons, the concession agreement was terminated with effect from April 13, 2019, he said.

''... the balance work of the Bareilly-Sitapur section of NH-24 was awarded on 17.12.2019 and the work has been completed costing Rs 869.62 crore except three major/minor bridges, one Vehicular Underpass (VUP), one Road Over Bridge (ROB) and one overpass,'' Gadkari said.

In reply to a question by member Ashok Kumar Rawat, the minister also said the work to construct the VUP and ROB has been taken up separately.

