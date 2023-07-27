Left Menu

All measures being carried out to protect Mhadei wildlife sanctuary: Goa minister in assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:18 IST
Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane told the state legislative assembly on Thursday that all necessary measures were being carried out to protect the wildlife inside the Mhadei sanctuary.

Rane was responding to a question tabled by Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA Viresh Borkar.

''All required measures to protect wildlife and its habitat inside the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary area are being carried out by the forest department,'' the minister said.

''For monitoring at the beat level, the smallest functional unit of forest management, wildlife trekkers are being engaged with forest guards as per requirement to combat and prevent illegal forest activities,'' he said.

The staff patrol areas within their respective jurisdictions day and night to check forest and wildlife offences, including poaching, Rane said. Apart from these protection measures, wildlife management activities such as habitat improvement, management of waterholes, grassland areas, planting of indigenous fruit-bearing species, removal of noxious weed, etc are continuously being undertaken in these areas, he added.

''The beat guards employed in the sanctuary have been provided with the M-STrIPES mobile app developed by the Wildlife Institute of India for monitoring of wildlife,'' he said.

There are no CCTV cameras installed in the wildlife sanctuary, Rane said, adding that camera traps are, however, installed for wildlife monitoring at identified sites.

