Scoreboard 1st ODI: India vs West Indies

Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

West Indies : Brandon King b Thakur 17 Kyle Mayers c Sharma b Pandya 2 Alick Athanaze c Jadeja b Mukesh Kumar 22 Shai Hope lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 43 Shimron Hetmyer b Jadeja 11 Rovman Powell c Shubman Gill b Jadeja 4 Romario Shepherd c Kohli b Jadeja 0 Dominic Drakes lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3 Yannic Cariah lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3 Gudakesh Motie not out 0 Jayden Seales c Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-6) 9 Total: (All out in 23 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-45, 3-45, 4-88, 5-96, 6-96, 7-99, 8-107, 9-114, 10-114 Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-17-1, Mukesh Kumar 5-1-22-1, Shardul Thakur 3-1-14-1, Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-37-3, Umran Malik 3-0-17-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3-2-6-4. MORE

