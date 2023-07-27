Left Menu

Upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi among critical opportunities ahead for climate action: UN chief Guterres

The upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi and the UN Climate Summit during the high-level General Assembly session are among the critical opportunities ahead for accelerated action on climate change, UN chief Antonio Guterres said as he warned that the world has moved from the era of global warming into that of global boiling. As the World Meteorological Organisation and the European Commissions Copernicus Climate Change Service released official data confirming that July 2023 is set to be the hottest month ever recorded in human history, UN Secretary-General Guterres said humanity is in the hot seat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:22 IST
Upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi among critical opportunities ahead for climate action: UN chief Guterres
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi and the UN Climate Summit during the high-level General Assembly session are among the “critical opportunities ahead” for accelerated action on climate change, UN chief Antonio Guterres said as he warned that the world has moved from the era of global warming into that of “global boiling.” As the World Meteorological Organisation and the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service released official data confirming that July 2023 is set to be the hottest month ever recorded in human history, UN Secretary-General Guterres said humanity is in the hot seat. Guterres said that for vast parts of North America, Asia, Africa and Europe – it is a cruel summer but it is a disaster for the entire planet.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable,” he said.

The UN chief called on global leaders to lead, saying there should be no more hesitancy, no more excuses and no more waiting for others to move first.

“Accelerating temperatures demand accelerated action. We have several critical opportunities ahead. The Africa Climate Summit. The G20 Summit. The UN Climate Ambition Summit. COP28,” Guterres said.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year. The G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

On September 20, Guterres will convene the Climate Ambition Summit at United Nations Headquarters during the annual high-level General Assembly session.

The UN said the “Summit represents a critical political milestone for demonstrating that there is a collective global will to accelerate the pace and scale of a just transition to a more equitable renewable-energy based, climate-resilient global economy.” Guterres said leaders – and particularly G20 countries responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions – must step up for climate action and climate justice, adding that there is a need for ambitious new national emissions reduction targets from G20 members.

The UN Chief underscored that it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the very worst of climate change but this can be achieved only with dramatic, immediate climate action. Expressing concern that extreme weather is becoming the new normal, Guterres called on all countries to respond and protect their people from the searing heat, fatal floods, storms, droughts, and raging fires that result. Underlining that finance is another key area for accelerated climate action, Guterres said promises made on international climate finance must be promises kept.

“Developed countries must honour their commitments to provide USD 100 billion a year to developing countries for climate support and fully replenish the Green Climate Fund,” he said as he voiced concern that only two G7 countries – Canada and Germany – have made until now replenishment pledges. “Countries must also operationalise the loss and damage fund at COP28 this year. No more delays; no more excuses,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023