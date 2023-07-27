Upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi among critical opportunities ahead for climate action: UN chief Guterres

The upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi and the UN Climate Summit during the high-level General Assembly session are among the “critical opportunities ahead” for accelerated action on climate change, UN chief Antonio Guterres said as he warned that the world has moved from the era of global warming into that of “global boiling.” As the World Meteorological Organisation and the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service released official data confirming that July 2023 is set to be the hottest month ever recorded in human history, UN Secretary-General Guterres said humanity is in the hot seat. Guterres said that for vast parts of North America, Asia, Africa and Europe – it is a cruel summer but it is a disaster for the entire planet.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable,” he said.

The UN chief called on global leaders to lead, saying there should be no more hesitancy, no more excuses and no more waiting for others to move first.

“Accelerating temperatures demand accelerated action. We have several critical opportunities ahead. The Africa Climate Summit. The G20 Summit. The UN Climate Ambition Summit. COP28,” Guterres said.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year. The G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

On September 20, Guterres will convene the Climate Ambition Summit at United Nations Headquarters during the annual high-level General Assembly session.

The UN said the “Summit represents a critical political milestone for demonstrating that there is a collective global will to accelerate the pace and scale of a just transition to a more equitable renewable-energy based, climate-resilient global economy.” Guterres said leaders – and particularly G20 countries responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions – must step up for climate action and climate justice, adding that there is a need for ambitious new national emissions reduction targets from G20 members.

The UN Chief underscored that it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the very worst of climate change but this can be achieved only with dramatic, immediate climate action. Expressing concern that extreme weather is becoming the new normal, Guterres called on all countries to respond and protect their people from the searing heat, fatal floods, storms, droughts, and raging fires that result. Underlining that finance is another key area for accelerated climate action, Guterres said promises made on international climate finance must be promises kept.

“Developed countries must honour their commitments to provide USD 100 billion a year to developing countries for climate support and fully replenish the Green Climate Fund,” he said as he voiced concern that only two G7 countries – Canada and Germany – have made until now replenishment pledges. “Countries must also operationalise the loss and damage fund at COP28 this year. No more delays; no more excuses,” he said.

