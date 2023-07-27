Govt says 674 road projects behind schedule

As many as 674 road projects are behind schedule due to multiple reasons, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

''As on 30th June, 2023, 1,612 projects are under construction across the country including in... Tamil Nadu, of which 674 projects are behind the original schedule, due to various reasons,'' Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

However, all delayed projects do not face cost escalation, the minister noted.

Price escalation is payable as per contract conditions, and actual amount of price escalation and increase in project cost, if any, are known only on actual completion of project and final settlement of bills, he added.

However, if delay is attributable to the contractor, damages are imposed and price escalation is not paid, and there is no additional cost due to delay, Gadkari said.

The ministry actively monitors national highway projects in close coordination with project implementing agencies, state governments, contractors/developers.

Periodic review of projects are conducted at various levels, and several steps are taken to improve liquidity of funds available with contractors/developers, to expedite the work, the minister said.

