Goa: EIA studies for three projects passing through national park, sanctuary complete, says minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:49 IST
The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) studies for three projects passing through Mollem National Park and Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa have been completed but the number of trees that will be felled for them will be known after commencement of work, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday.

The three linear projects, namely widening of the national highway, doubling of railway tracks and erection of electricity transmission line, have generated a lot of controversy in the state and have been opposed by environmentalists.

In his written reply to a question tabled in the Assembly by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Rane said the actual number of trees which will be felled can be ascertained only at the time of commencement of work.

''The Environment Impact Assessment studies have been carried out of the proposed projects as part of planning and designing process and to formulate necessary mitigation measures to reduce temporary adverse impact to acceptable level,'' Rane informed the House.

