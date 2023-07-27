Not just Earthlings, even planets get hiccups

Scientists using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have observed a young planet, AU Mic b, orbiting a tempestuous red dwarf star and undergoing unpredictable changes in its atmosphere from one orbit to another. The planet, located just 32 light-years away from Earth and approximately four times the size of our planet, has stunned astronomers with its varying behaviour, losing and regaining its atmosphere in an enigmatic dance with its parent star.

"We've never seen atmospheric escape go from completely not detectable to very detectable over such a short period when a planet passes in front of its star," said Keighley Rockcliffe of Dartmouth College in Hanover, and the lead author on the science paper accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal.

AU Mic b, part of one of the youngest planetary systems ever detected, orbits a red dwarf star, named AU Microscopii (AU Mic), every 8.46 days at a distance of only 6 million miles from its scorching host (about 1/10th the distance between Mercury and the Sun). Discovered in 2020 by NASA's Spitzer and TESS space telescopes using the transit method, AU Mic b is considered a gaseous world.

The unprecedented variability in atmospheric escape displayed by the planet has left scientists puzzled and eager to learn more about the mysterious processes at play. Normally, a predictable pattern of atmospheric loss is expected when a planet orbits close to a star, subjected to intense stellar flares powered by intense magnetic fields.

AU Mic b puzzled researchers by exhibiting periods when it seemingly lost no atmospheric material at all while an orbit observed a year and a half later showed clear signs of atmospheric loss.

According to the researchers, when the planet's atmospheric loss was detectable, it appeared as if the atmosphere was puffing out in front of the planet, similar to a headlight on a speeding train.

The intense magnetic fields powering the flares get tangled by the roiling motions of the stellar atmosphere. When the tangling gets too intense, the fields break and reconnect, unleashing tremendous amounts of energy - 100 to 1,000 times more energetic than our Sun unleashes in its outbursts.

For planets forming within the first 100 million years of a red dwarf star's birth, the risk of experiencing atmospheric escape is heightened due to these torrid conditions. This might end up completely stripping a planet of its atmosphere.

Follow-up observations of the planet's transits will offer additional clues to the star and its odd variability.