Odd News Roundup: A taste of cookie heaven? Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit; Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu as bugs make a comeback in Japan

Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu as bugs make a comeback in Japan

On a recent vacation in Tokyo, Takumi Yamamoto opted for a special lunch of cricket curry and silkworm sashimi, washed down with a water bug cider. The 26-year-old office worker, from the western prefecture of Hyogo, is one of scores of consumers across the world who have taken an interest in entomophagy, or eating insects, as bugs slowly become a more viable food source.

A taste of cookie heaven? Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit

As Lisbon gears up for a long visit by Pope Francis next week, a local pastry shop has rolled out a brand-new treat to mark the occasion: a cookie with the pontiff's picture on it that is already selling fast. The idea began as an in-house joke between one of the owners of Balcao do Marques, Fernando Santos, and his pastry chefs. They are now making up to 120 per day and hope to sell thousands at 2.20 euros ($2.43) apiece during Francis's Aug. 2-6 stay in the city.

