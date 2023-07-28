Left Menu

Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' event that focuses on semiconductor industry

PM Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at 10.30 am.On Thursday, the first day of his tour, the prime minister inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects on the first day of his tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023', a national-level event focusing on the semiconductor industry, in Gandhinagar on Friday. PM Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at 10.30 am.

On Thursday, the first day of his tour, the prime minister inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects on the first day of his tour. He also addressed a gathering in Rajkot city later. The 'Semicon India 2023' inaugural programme will highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector through an informative presentation and a stimulating panel discussion led by industry, a government release said.

The event aims to catalyse the semiconductor industry's progress through networking, technology demonstrations and lucrative business prospects, it said.

During the three-day conference ending on July 30, experts in the fields of semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design and assembling, will gather from various corners of the globe to share their knowledge and perspectives on emerging opportunities in India, it added. Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Applied Materials, and other prominent companies in the sector will participate in the event, the release said.

''With a strong focus on innovation, participation and growth, the event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both - India and Gujarat,'' it said.

Prior to the commencement of the main event on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a six-day exhibition on July 25.

The exhibition showcases the intricate manufacturing process of semiconductors and gives an insight into the cutting-edge technologies and innovations driving the industry.

On behalf of the Union government, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will mark their presence at the Friday event.

Heads of leading semiconductor industries will also participate in the event, with a presentation to be given on investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector, the government release said. Notably, the Gujarat government signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 22,500 crore with semiconductor chip giant Micron Technology to establish an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in the state.

During PM Modi's recent visit to the United States of America, US President Joe Biden announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art semiconductor facility by Micron Technology Inc in India.

