Quake jolts Arunachal
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far, officials said.
The quake had an epicenter north of Pangin in Siang district.
''Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India,'' the NCS said in its Twitter handle.
Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter seeks end to US oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Threads vs. Twitter: Exploring the Key Differences and Similarities
BRIEF-Twitter Says Expanding Our Creator Monetization Offering To Include ADS Revenue Sharing For Creators
Elon Musk says xAI will use Twitter data and work with Tesla
Elon Musk says xAI will examine universe, work with Twitter and Tesla