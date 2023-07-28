Left Menu

PTI | Kakdwip | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:08 IST
Eight fishermen rescued after trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Eight fishermen were rescued after their trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Friday.

The fishermen went to the sea to catch hilsa. When they were fishing near Gangasagar in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district, their trawler capsized due to turbulence in the sea.

The fishermen somehow managed to stay afloat for an hour, holding onto their belongings when another fishing trawler spotted them and came to their rescue, officials said.

The fishermen were rescued and taken to a hospital in Purba Medinipur district, they said.

Their conditions are stated to be stable, officials said.

