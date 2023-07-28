India at forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection: PM Modi at G20 environment meet

India has consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment, and has set the bar even higher through the updated targets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting here via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said he was proud to say that India has led the way through its ambitious ''Nationally Determined Contributions.'' ''India achieved its installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. And, we have set the bar even higher through our updated targets. Today, India is one of the top five countries in the world, in terms of installed renewable energy capacity,'' he said.

''We have also set a target of attaining ''Net Zero'' by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through alliances including International Solar Alliance, CDRI, and the ''Leadership Group for Industry Transition,'' the Prime Minister said.

India is a mega-diverse country and the nation has consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment. ''Through the 'Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap and Platform', you are recognising restoration in priority landscapes impacted by forest fires and mining,'' he said.

India has recently launched the ''International Big Cat Alliance'' for conservation of seven big cats of our planet based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world’s tigers today are found in India, Modi said.

India is also working on 'Project Lion' and 'Project Dolphin', he added.

India's initiatives are powered by people's participation, he said and pointed to the ''Mission Amrit Sarovar,'' a unique water conservation initiative. Under this mission, more than 63,000 water bodies have been developed in just about one year. This mission is implemented entirely through community participation, and aided by technology.

''Our ''Catch the Rain'' campaign has also shown excellent results. To conserve water, more than two hundred and eighty thousand water harvesting structures have been constructed through this campaign,'' he added.

In addition, nearly two hundred and fifty thousand re-use and recharge structures have also been constructed. All this was achieved through people's participation and focused on local soil and water conditions, he said.

Also, community participation was effectively used in the ''Namami Gange Mission'' for cleaning the river Ganga. This has led to a major achievement in the reappearance of the Gangetic Dolphin in many stretches of the river. ''Our efforts in wetland conservation have also borne fruit,'' the Prime Minister added.

Quoting a couplet from the Thirukkural, authored by savant Thiruvalluvar, that ''even the oceans will shrink if the cloud that has drawn its water up, does not give it back in the form of rain,'' he said nature and its ways have been regular sources of learning in India. These could be found in several scriptures and oral traditions as well. ''We have learnt that ‘neither rivers drink their own water nor trees eat their own fruits. Clouds also don't consume grains produced by their water,'' he added.

''Nature provides for us. We must also provide for nature. Protecting and caring for Mother Earth is our fundamental responsibility,'' Modi said.

Based on India’s traditional knowledge, he would emphasise that climate action must follow ''Antyodaya'' to ensure the rise and development of the last person in the society. Countries of the global south were particularly impacted by climate change and environmental issues and there's a need for enhanced action on commitments under the UN Climate Convention and the Paris Agreement. This will be crucial in helping the Global South fulfill its developmental aspirations in a climate friendly way, the Prime Minister said.

As oceans support the livelihoods of over three billion people across the globe and are a crucial economic resource, besides being home to extensive biodiversity, its responsible use and management is of vital importance, he said and sought for adopting G20 High Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue and Ocean-based Economy. He called upon the G20 to work constructively for an effective international legally-binding instrument to end plastic pollution. Referring to the Mission LIFE Lifestyle for Environment, a global mass movement, launched last year, Modi said he would nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. ''Let me reiterate that we should not forget our duties towards mother nature. Mother nature does not favour a fragmented approach. She prefers ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' - One Earth, One Family, One Future,” the Prime Minister said.

